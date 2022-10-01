Short Interest in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Rises By 22.8%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 284,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.73.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Further Reading
