Short Interest in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Increases By 25.0%

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MLVF stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

