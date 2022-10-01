Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Decreases By 18.4%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

mdf commerce stock remained flat at $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MECVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

