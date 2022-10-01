Short Interest in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declines By 16.0%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Medtronic Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:MDT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,972,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,545. Medtronic has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
