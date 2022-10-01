Short Interest in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declines By 16.0%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,972,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,545. Medtronic has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

