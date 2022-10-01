Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Expands By 70.6%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 618,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.0227 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,996,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 84,296 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,630,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 141,048 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

