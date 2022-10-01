Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Expands By 70.6%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 618,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.34.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.0227 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.