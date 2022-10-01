Short Interest in MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Rises By 41.4%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days.

MPC Container Ships ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPZZF remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. 50,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.76.

Get MPC Container Ships ASA alerts:

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.