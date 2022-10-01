Short Interest in Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Grows By 49.9%

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the August 31st total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLLGF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

