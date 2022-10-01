Short Interest in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Increases By 38.3%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 538,500 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
NEXI remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 206,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,045. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $16.46.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
