Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Grows By 40.6%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUV. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 429,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,661. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

