Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Drops By 22.3%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 76,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,349. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBB. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 180.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 111,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 71,961 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

