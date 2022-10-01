Short Interest in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Expands By 38.7%

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.