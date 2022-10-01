Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Increases By 28.8%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday.

Opsens Price Performance

OTCMKTS OPSSF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,161. Opsens has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

