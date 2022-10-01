Short Interest in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Increases By 29.3%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 314,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,751 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

OBNK traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $915.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OBNK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

