Short Interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Decreases By 26.0%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,600 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 523,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHX Minerals

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 21,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $61,201.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,249,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,884.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 97,545 shares of company stock valued at $294,772. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.24. 85,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,891. The company has a market capitalization of $118.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.67. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

