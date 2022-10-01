Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Decreases By 24.2%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 572,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

PIFYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,692. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

