Short Interest in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Rises By 23.4%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

POSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth $85,364,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,385,754 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 914,779 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,590 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 687,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

POSH stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,910. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

