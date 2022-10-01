Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Rises By 23.5%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 472,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Prosus Price Performance

Shares of Prosus stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 395,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46. Prosus has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36.

Prosus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0231 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prosus Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PROSY shares. Investec downgraded Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.06.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

