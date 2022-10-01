Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Grows By 21.8%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 2,036,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.6 days.

Recruit Stock Performance

RCRRF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.45. Recruit has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

