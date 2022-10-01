Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Decreases By 16.9%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,500 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 710,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Reed’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Reed’s in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Reed’s stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 313,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,474. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 36.11% and a negative return on equity of 464.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

