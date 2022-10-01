Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rises By 34.4%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,200 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 2,097,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,367,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 4.0% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 276,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $3,625,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth about $70,764,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of Roche by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 61,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. 1,986,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. Roche has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
