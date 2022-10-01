Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rises By 34.4%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,200 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 2,097,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,367,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 4.0% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 276,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $3,625,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth about $70,764,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of Roche by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 61,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Price Performance

Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. 1,986,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. Roche has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roche Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Stories

