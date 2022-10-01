Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Declines By 14.3%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 442,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Secoo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Secoo stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,450,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Secoo accounts for 0.6% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned 7.71% of Secoo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Secoo alerts:

Secoo Price Performance

SECO opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Secoo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.