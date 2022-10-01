Short Interest in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expands By 34.2%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

SecureWorks Price Performance

SCWX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.05. 64,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.86. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $118,249.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 209,770 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in SecureWorks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 122,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 128,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Further Reading

