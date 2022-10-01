Short Interest in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Drops By 23.0%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 234,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Senti Biosciences Price Performance
Senti Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 4,526,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,542,523. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00. Senti Biosciences has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.35.
Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Senti Biosciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Senti Biosciences Company Profile
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senti Biosciences (SNTI)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.