Short Interest in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Drops By 23.0%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 234,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

Senti Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 4,526,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,542,523. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00. Senti Biosciences has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.35.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Senti Biosciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNTI. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,074,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.