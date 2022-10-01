Short Interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Grows By 33.7%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sierra Wireless Trading Down 0.1 %

SWIR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. 1,105,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,770,000 after acquiring an additional 466,126 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 61.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 984,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,227 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $6,241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 273.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Further Reading

