Short Interest in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Rises By 44.2%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 908,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,621,992.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares in the company, valued at $182,884,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter.

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SBOW opened at $26.88 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $182.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 18.28%. Equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Articles

