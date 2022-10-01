Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Increases By 28.2%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

