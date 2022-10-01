Short Interest in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Decreases By 10.9%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO opened at $263.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.42 and a 200 day moving average of $337.70. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $262.91 and a twelve month high of $435.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

