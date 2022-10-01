Short Interest in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Decreases By 26.5%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 4.4 %

DXYN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,574. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

