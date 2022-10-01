Short Interest in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Decreases By 26.5%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
The Dixie Group Stock Down 4.4 %
DXYN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,574. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
