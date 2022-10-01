Short Interest in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Decreases By 25.5%

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 302,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLGA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 133,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,974. TLG Acquisition One has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

