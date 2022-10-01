Short Interest in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Increases By 22.1%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Display by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,006,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 14,581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 135,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.35. 393,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $94.12 and a 52-week high of $188.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average is $123.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

