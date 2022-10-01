Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $58,077,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,388,000 after buying an additional 1,054,324 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 550.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after buying an additional 862,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. 627,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.