Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 9,574 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 63,932,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,210,584. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

