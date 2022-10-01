Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 1.9 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.84. 3,608,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,550. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

