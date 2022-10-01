Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,572,000.

BATS GSEW traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,562 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49.

