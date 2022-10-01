Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,015. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

