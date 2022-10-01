Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.6% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 14,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.6 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,179. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

