Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.1% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 194.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.80. 1,768,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,249. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $73.63 and a 1-year high of $179.27.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

