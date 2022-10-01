Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 3,879 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 1.08% of Friedman Industries worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRD. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.11. 7,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,970. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $14.83.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

