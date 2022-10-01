Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 56 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,033. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.92. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.