Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.61. 4,100,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,630. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,763. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

