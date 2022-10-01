Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Short Interest Update

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Silver Crest Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCR. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Crest Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLCR remained flat at $7.99 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

About Silver Crest Acquisition

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

