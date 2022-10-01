Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.73. 8,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 564,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 885.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 528,122 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 334,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,310 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.