Sitrin Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,082 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 286,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,307.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 298,647 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,425 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $2,905,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,537 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,907,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,757. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

