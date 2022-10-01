SkinCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,535.72 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $32,535.72 and approximately $11,492.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069431 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10614287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00145089 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.65 or 0.01807907 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00136350 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SkinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

