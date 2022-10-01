Smart MFG Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges (MFG)

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $14,015.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 372,349,663 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smart MFG

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

