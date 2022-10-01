Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SQM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.75. 1,035,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,630. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 65.89%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

