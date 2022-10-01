Sonic Foundry’s (SOFO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sonic Foundry from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOFO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Sonic Foundry has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.03.

In related news, Director Brian Wiegand sold 25,000 shares of Sonic Foundry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFO. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content.

