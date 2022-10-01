South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 90,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $664,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,931,146.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

SPFI stock remained flat at $27.56 during midday trading on Friday. 136,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

