Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

SOMC stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

