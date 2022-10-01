SPAR Group’s (SGRP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.10. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPAR Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

